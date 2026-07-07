RCFL bank fraud case: CBI names two Reliance Group firms in first chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) bank fraud case before a special CBI court in Mumbai, naming seven accused, including two Reliance Group companies.

The case was registered earlier this year on complaints by the Bank of Maharashtra and other public sector banks that were part of a lending consortium. According to the CBI, the alleged fraud caused losses of Rs 4,097 crore to the consortium of 13 public sector banks.

The chargesheet names Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), along with five former senior RCFL executives: Devang Pravin Mody, former Director and Chief Executive Officer; Ravindra Somayajula Rao, former Director; Dhananjay Bhagwanprasad Tiwari, former Director; Rajesh Krishnamoorthy, former Executive Risk Officer; and Lav Chaturvedi, former Chief Risk Officer.