Raza Academy protests against China govt’s ‘persecution of Uyghur Muslims’

New Delhi: Raza Academy's Mohammed Saeed Noori. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan

The Raza Academy held a protest on Thursday against China’s alleged persecution of Uyghur Muslims, at Minara Masjid in the city, and demanded their release from “concentration camps”.

“We strongly condemn the persecution of Uyghur and other Muslims in China. Lakhs of Chinese Muslims are detained in concentration camps and forced to renounce Islam as part of the Sinicization of Muslims. We demand an immediate end to the atrocities heaped on Muslims in China, falling which we will be constrained to intensify our campaigns,” said M Saeed Noori, secretary general of the academy.

The academy had also recently protested against French President Emmanuel Macron for alleged his attacks on Islam.

