Ravi Pujari supports prosecution plea to extend cop custody

After opposing the move by Mumbai Police to bring him to the city from a Karnataka jail, gangster Ravi Pujari on Tuesday stepped into the witness box and supported the prosecution’s demand for his police custody to be extended.

Police brought Pujari to the city last month, and the anti-extortion cell produced him before a special court on February 23. They got his custody to investigate his alleged involvement in making a threat call to a restaurant owner in the city in 2016.

On Monday, special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves sought Pujari’s police custody for five more days, submitting before the court that police is “on the brink of unearthing a conspiracy”.

The court was also told that Pujari gave a confessional statement, and that he needs to be confronted with respect to revelations made in it. Pujari’s lawyer, D S Manerkar, opposed the police plea stating that sufficient opportunity was granted to the investigating agency.

Pujari, however, came forward and told the court that he should be allowed to make submissions in person. Pujari told the court that he has no objection to his custody being extended by five more days as sought.

“According to him, he has certain information that he wants to share with the investigation officer. Considering the facts stated above and submissions made by the learned special public prosecutor… it would be just to extend the police custody remand,” the court said, directing Pujari to be sent to the custody of Mumbai Police till March 15.

Pujari has 49 cases pending against him in the city.