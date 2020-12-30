Raut’s wife writes to ED, will appear before it on January 5

Confirming that his wife has sought some time from the ED to appear before it, the Rajya Sabha MP said that he is a lawmaker and will abide by the law.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha, who was supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, has sought a week’s time from the agency and said she will present herself at the ED office in Mumbai on January 5.

Sources told The Indian Express that Varsha has written to the ED, which had asked her to appear before it on Tuesday for an inquiry in connection with a loan of Rs 55 lakh she had taken from a friend to purchase a house.

Maintaining that “this is a big case, as it has attracted the attention of the country”, Raut told mediapersons: “But we have nothing to hide. We have already disclosed about the said transaction to the income tax department and in my election affidavit for the Rajya Sabha polls.”

On Monday, Raut had alleged that since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government could not be toppled, notices are being issued to those who are strong supporters of the government and their families to harass them. He had added that he was not afraid of the ED, which he said has turned into a “parrot of the BJP”.

The ED summons to Varsha is in connection with a Rs 55-lakh loan she had taken from Madhuri Pravin Raut, wife of Pravin Raut, an accused in the Rs 1,030-crore redevelopment fraud allegedly perpetrated by Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, a subsidiary of HDIL. Pravin Raut is a director of Guruashish Constructions. HDIL and its promoters are accused of a Rs 6,200-crore fraud at PMC Bank.