Raut writes to Venkaiah: ‘Sena leaders, kin targeted by using central agencies’

IN A letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that law enforcement agencies have been “let loose” against leaders of his party since it ended its alliance with the BJP.

Pointing out that the Shiv Sena and BJP were coalition partners for more than 25 years before parting ways over “ideological differences”, Raut alleged that leaders and legislators of the Sena have been “systematically targeted” by “using” law enforcement agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Raut claimed that ED personnel were “leaving no stone unturned to intimidate/harass” Sena legislators, MPs and leaders, as well as their friends, relatives and acquaintances.

“We have a right to have our own ideology which may not be in tandem with that of the political party”, wrote Raut, adding “that doesn’t mean that our legislators, MPs, their family members, friends and acquaintances are threatened and harassed under the garb of conducting investigation, or even arrested in cases of alleged money laundering”.

The Sena leader went on to say that “transactions which are decades old and have nothing to do with money laundering are taken up for investigation with the ulterior motive of harassing and terrorising political opponents”.