Raut thanks Oppn leaders for showing support during ‘witch hunt’

SHIV SENA leader Sanjay Raut, currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case linked with the Patra Chawl scam, penned a letter of thanks to leaders of opposition parties for showing him support and solidarity.

The letter signed by Raut was released by Sena RS MP and the party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday. “It is said that the toughest times show you who your reliable allies are. I am really thankful to you for the overwhelming support given to me during the political witch hunt and motivated attack directed against me by the Central government through central agencies. It makes me grateful indeed,” Raut wrote in the letter.

In the letter, dated August 5, Raut said that his fight will continue for what is right “neither will I bow down to this pressure nor break my resolve to see this fight through”.

“Vandaniya Hinduhriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray ji always said ‘Do not cry, Fight for what is Right’,” he added. Raut’s wife Varsha has also been summoned by the central agency on Saturday for questioning.

“I take this opportunity to thank you for showing support to me through your words, your actions and your thoughts. Thank you for expressing solidarity with my party colleagues as well who raised this issue inside and outside the Parliament. Time and patience are the greatest warriors, with this thought, with the learnings of Balasaheb Thackeray, with the support of Uddhav Thackeray, my family and well-wishers, I am confident we will all soon emerge victorious in this fight for the very ethos of our great nation,” Raut said in the letter.