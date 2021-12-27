Raut slams Centre, says nothing free and fair left in the country

SLAMMING THE BJP-led Centre, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that there was nothing ‘free and fair’ left in the country and alleged that those who call themselves ‘gods’ in Delhi’s politics are playing tricks and insulting political opponents every day.

“There is no such thing as ‘Free and Fair’ in the country. Jaya Bachchan stood up in the Rajya Sabha in anger and cursed the ruling party. This discussion is still going on,” said Raut in his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamana.

The Sena MP further said that parliamentary conventions and traditions were being trampled upon. “In a democracy, the finger is always pointed at the behaviour of the opposition. But no matter how illegal the behaviour of the rulers is, no one points a finger at them,” he added.

Stating that the old game of dogs and monkeys was being played in the Parliament and state legislatures, Raut said that the Centre was treating the opposition like dogs.

“There was a board in Balasaheb Thackeray’s room at the old Matoshree residence. It read, “The more I see off the representatives of the people, the more I admire my dogs.” On reading this, Balasaheb Thackeray, after smoking his pipe, used to say, “You are insulting dogs by saying this. They are more loyal than men.”

“Today, in the politics of Delhi, there are those who call themselves gods. They are treating the opposition like dogs,” said Raut.