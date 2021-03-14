Raut seeks Central intervention, wants all-party delegation to visit Belgaum soon

ALLEGING THAT Marathi people residing in Karnataka’s Belgaum were being attacked, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that an all-party delegation from Maharashtra should visit the city to support the people (File)

ALLEGING THAT Marathi people residing in Karnataka’s Belgaum were being attacked, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that an all-party delegation from Maharashtra should visit the city to support the people.

On Friday, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) workers blackened and pulled down hoardings at shops in Belgaum that were written in Marathi. They also allegedly attempted to attack Shiv Sena workers. Following this, Karnataka bus services from Kolhapur were suspended on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Sena workers had blackened hoardings written in Kannada in Kolhapur.

Raut told mediapersons that the Centre should intervene in the matter. “It (Union government) can only see violence in West Bengal and places where the BJP is contesting elections,” he said asking why BJP leaders are keeping quiet on the issue.



Raut further said that the Maharashtra government should send an all-party delegation to stand behind the Marathi people in Belgaum. “The Maharashtra government will have to take a firm stand… An all-party delegation should soon visit Belgaum to stand behind the Marathi people,” he added.

Raut further said that Sena can respond to the attacks in the same way but don’t want to create any rift between the two states.



Meanwhile, Sena mouthpiece Saamana attacked the BJP over its alleged double standards over the Covid-19 pandemic and the postponment of MPSC exam. “While the Opposition blames the government for a rise in Covid-19 cases, it also then blames the government for imposing restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. The same policy was used for the MPSC exam. The Opposition should stop adding fuel to the fire. While petrol and diesel prices are out of the reach of the common people, are they cheaper for the Opposition? Or is someone supplying cheap fuel to the Opposition parties to add in the fire?” asked the Saamana

