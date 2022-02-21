Raut questions ‘silence’ of central agencies over ‘bank fraud’

SHVI SENA MP Sanjay Raut hit out at central agencies once again on Sunday questioning their silence over entities like Gujarat’s ABG Shipyard which is accused of causing losses of up to Rs 22,482 crore to a consortium of 28 banks.

In his weekly column in Saamana, Raut termed the ABG Shipyard Ltd loan fraud of over Rs 22,000 crore as the “biggest bank scam in the country” and said that it had shaken the country. “This fraud did not take place during Nehru’s time. It happened right in front of us. Why did the central investigative agencies, which are investigating Rs 2 to 5 lakh transactions in Maharashtra, remain silent while banks were being looted in Gujarat?” asked Raut alleging that there was money laundering in it.

The Sena MP further said that we need to look into the relationship between Rishi Agarwal, the mastermind of the ABG Shipyard scam and BJP, and why the central investigative agencies turned a blind eye to the scam. “The BJP became rich on the donations of industrialists. The contribution of ABG Shipyard and Rishi Agarwal in that wealth should be investigated. In many programmes of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ in 2013, Agarwal was seen interacting with the then CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi,” said Raut.

He further said Modi took Agarwal to South Korea with a business delegation in 2013. “If BJP claims that Agarwal’s looting began from 2011 then why Modi and his parivar were roaming with him,” he asked.