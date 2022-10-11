scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Raut provided explanation for only Rs 1.06 crore in bail plea: ED

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh began arguments on behalf of the ED on Monday. The ASG submitted before the court that the ED's probe had referred to Rs 3.3 crore received by Raut. "There is an explanation only for Rs 1.06 crore," Singh told the court.

Raut had last month filed for bail, stating that the case against him was to "crush the opposition faced by the ruling party". (file)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Monday claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his bail application had only given explanation of Rs 1.06 crore, alleged to be proceeds of crime from a redevelopment project.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh began arguments on behalf of the ED on Monday.
The ASG submitted before the court that the ED’s probe had referred to Rs 3.3 crore received by Raut. “There is an explanation only for Rs 1.06 crore,” Singh told the court.

He also submitted that Raut’s contention was that the original case was a civil dispute but the FIR registered by the police on the basis of a complaint by MHADA had allegations including cheating.

The ASG will continue to argue on the bail plea on October 17. The court on Monday extended Raut’s custody by two weeks.

Raut had last month filed for bail, stating that the case against him was to “crush the opposition faced by the ruling party”.

His bail plea cited the amount of Rs 1.06 crore, showing transactions to claim that it was accounted for and explained and therefore it cannot be linked to money-laundering.

Last month, while taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the ED against Raut, the special court had said that Raut prima facie appears to be the recipient of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.

ASG Singh said that the redevelopment project in Goregaon was meant to be for the rehabilitation of residents of 672 tenements.

Instead, the free sale component was sold by the developers and not used for construction of the project. ASG Singh claimed that a substantial amount was received by Guru Ashish Constructions, a company in which Pravin Raut, an alleged close aide of the MP, was a director.

“The amount taken as loan from financial institutions too was not utilised for the project,” ASG Singh said.
The ED has alleged that Rs 1,039 crore received by the developers and proceeds of crime were also traced to Raut.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:52:38 am
