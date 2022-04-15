Raut: People of a certain ideology in judiciary… trend of providing relief to those from one party

A day after the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, booked in the INS Vikrant cheating case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that there exists people with a “certain ideology” in the judiciary and that those associated with a certain party were getting relief from courts.

NCP leader and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil echoed similar views.

Speaking to mediapersons on the interim bail granted to Somaiya, Raut said, “It is clear that there are people of a certain ideology in the judiciary. In Maharashtra and the country, there is a serious trend of providing security and relief to the people of a particular party from arrest. Why don’t the leaders of MVA get this relief? Why shouldn’t they be protected from arrest? Why do people of a particular party get protection? People are skeptical about the circumstances in which the accused got bail.”

“It is clear that there are people of a certain ideology in the judiciary. Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP and other common people are in jail for such crimes. Whether the scam is worth Rs 58 or Rs 58 crore, a scam is a scam,” he added.

He claimed that the state of the judicial system is very grim. “The state of the country’s judiciary is so critical today that we often remember Dr Babasaheb Ambekar.”

On Raut’s statement that only BJP leaders are getting relief from courts, Walse-Patil said, “It is a surprising how people associated with a certain political party are getting relief and others are not. There are such cases before us.

So, such a question can easily come to the mind of anyone and there is nothing wrong in it.”

Talking about the incidents of violence that took place on Ram Navami, Raut said the country is being pushed towards Partition by someone. “These things never happened before on Ram Navami. This is unfortunate for the country. This country is once again being pushed towards Partition,” he alleged.

Welcoming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comments that India would become Akhand Bharat in 15 years, Raut took a dig at Bhagwat, asking him to create an Akhand Bharat in 15 days. He also demanded that first, Veer Savarkar, who dreamt of an Akhand Bharat, be given the Bharat Ratna and efforts also be made to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits.

“First take back PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and then Pakistan, Afghanistan and other areas, and create Akhand Bharat,” he added.