Raut on PM’s Parliament speeches: ‘Person holding constitutional post mustn’t lie’

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday targeted PM Narendra Modi over his speeches in the Parliament, stating that “a person holding a constitutional post mustn’t lie”. Raut further said that Sena will not bow down before anyone “despite threats and intimidation”.

Raut objected to Modi’s claims on the removal of musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar from All India Radio for presenting a song by VD Savarkar.

“It was said that Hridaynath Mangeshkar had to lose his job for singing Veer Savarkar’s song. In my entire life, I have always heard the song ‘Sagara Pran Talmalala’ on All India Radio, which has popularised the song. How much should a person lie? A person in a constitutional position should not lie,” said Raut.

Referring to the PM’s remark blaming the state for instigating migrants to leave and escalating the spread of Covid-19 infection, Raut said Maharashtra did the best job in the world in tackling the pandemic. “Dead bodies were not thrown carelessly in the rivers of Maharashtra. At least one BJP leader from Maharashtra should protest and express simple displeasure,” he added.

Raut further said that the Sena will not bow down before anyone. “No matter how many lies you tell, use pressure, threaten the people, threaten to overthrow the government, but Shiv Sena and Maharashtra are not bowing down before anyone,” said Raut.

He also slammed Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil for his remarks that MVA government will collapse by March 10. “They have given me a new date. If a new government is formed after March 10 through a democratic process, then we will respect it,” he added.

On Tuesday, Raut wrote to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu claiming that the law enforcement agencies have been “let loose” against leaders of his party since it ended its alliance with the BJP and alleged that leaders and legislators of the Sena were being “systematically targeted” by “using” law enforcement agencies such as the ED.