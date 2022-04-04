Raut hits out at Raj Thackeray: Speech scripted, sponsored by BJP

Hitting out at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his recent remarks, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Thackeray’s speech was “scripted and sponsored by BJP” and the state government was capable of dealing with the issue of loudspeakers.

“The BJP’s loudspeaker was playing in Shivaji Park yesterday. It was scripted and sponsored by the BJP,” said Raut while speaking to mediapersons.

Speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had raised the issue of loudspeakers playing in mosques, and claimed that Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had betrayed the BJP and voters for the CM’s post.

“Metro and some other projects were inaugurated on Saturday. Also, he should have welcomed Marathi Bhasha Bhavan. Such a big thing has happened in the capital of Maharashtra but he didn’t say anything about it. What do you gain by just criticising? You will also lose what you have. It is clear that the BJP is getting their nausea out of someone else’s mouth,” said Raut.

He further said that the government was capable of dealing with the issue of loudspeakers. “The rule of law prevails in Maharashtra,” said Raut, asking whether Azans have been stopped in BJP-ruled states.

Criticising the MNS chief for his remarks about Uddhav, Raut said, “I wonder why some people get their wisdom tooth so late…The governments are formed on majority numbers in the legislature. These numbers were with the MVA. The MVA alliance government had been formed to teach liars a lesson and to provide stability to the state.”

Raut further slammed the MNS chief for his remarks on NCP chief Sharad Pawar allegedly playing caste politics.