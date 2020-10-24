Raut attacks BJP’s promise to provide free vaccines to people of Bihar

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Friday attacked the BJP, terming the latter’s promise to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to people of Bihar in its election manifesto as “cruel discrimination”, and asked if it is an attempt to divide the country in the name of the vaccine.

“Earlier, we used to hear the slogan, ‘tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga’ (You give me blood, I will give you freedom). Now, I am hearing a new slogan — ‘tum mujhe vote do, hum tumhe vaccine denge’ (Give us your vote, we will give you a vaccine). This is cruel discrimination,” Raut said while speaking to media persons.

He further asked if it meant that if some people in Bihar do not vote for BJP, they won’t get the vaccine. “Is this an attempt to divide the country in the name of the vaccine? First, the division was made in the name of caste and religion, and now, in the name of the vaccine…” he said.

He also asked if this promise meant that states ruled by non-BJP parties will not get the vaccine. BJP Chief J P Nadda, Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify this, Raut said, adding that the PM’s image is being tarnished.

