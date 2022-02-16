Raut alleges IT scam worth Rs 25,000 crore during Fadnavis regime

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday launched an attack on former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and charged the previous BJP-led government of a scam worth Rs 25,000 crore in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT), alleging that contracts were given out without issuing tenders.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut, Parliamentarian and Sena’s chief spokesperson, said, “Scam worth Rs 25,000 crore took place in MahaIT during Fadnavis’s regime. Who is Amol Kale? Who is Vijay Dhawangale? I have details of Rs 5,000 crore including all money transactions, links, handing out of contracts without tenders, and where the money has gone. In two days, I will file it with the Mumbai police’s economic offences wing and then with the ED. Money laundering has taken place…”

Fadnavis chose to not respond to the allegations even as other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dared Raut to submit documentary proof to support his allegations. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Raut should provide all documents on charges leveled during media conference against the BJP. He should submit it to central investigating agencies. If he is not satisfied with their probe, Raut can take up the matter in court.”

Sena’s attack on the BJP comes amid actions by the central investigating agency against Raut’s family friends and relatives. Addressing the media from Sena Bhawan, in the presence of party MPs, legislators, ministers and amid sloganeering by thousands of party functionaries, Raut also attacked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and charged the agency with extorting money through “certain individuals”.

Levelling allegations against the ED, Raut named Jitendra Chandralal Navlani and alleged that Navlani, Farid Shama, Romi Shama and Feroz Shama had extorted Rs 300 crore from Mumbai’s 70 top builders on behalf of ED officials. “They have laundered the money. I will give information about it to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he alleged.

Raut also levelled allegations against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj and said that he is the “frontman” of Fadnavis. “Kamboj had bought Goregaon’s Patrachawl land from money taken from Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam. He bought land worth Rs 1,200 crore for just Rs 100 crore,” he alleged.

The Sena MP further questioned how a “Haryana-based milkman”, S Narvar, saw his property worth rise to Rs 7,000 crore in just five years. “I want to ask whether ED knows him. Narvar used to come to Maharashtra frequently and had an entry and uncontrolled access to the then BJP CM’s home. He was involved in money laundering and had laundered Rs 3,500 crore from Maharashtra,” he added.

Charging BJP with efforts to dethrone the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, he said that the time has come to start a fightback. Stating that he had received calls from the CM and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders of the MVA ahead of his press conference, he said that they all extended their support to take on the “misuse of the central agencies by the BJP” in their efforts to topple the MVA government.

“All of them have asked us to start the fight. The way Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos is being attacked, someone needs to start the fight and we are doing it from this historical building. Even if you make multiple attacks, the Sena will not bow down,” said Raut.

Raut also levelled allegations of corruption against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil claiming that Devendra Ladhani was the “frontman” of Kirit Somaiya. “They blackmailed PMC bank mastermind and HDIL’s Rakesh Wadhawan and bought land worth crores from him in Ladhani’s name. The land in Vasai worth Rs 400 crore was bought for Rs 4.5 crore and 7 crore and Somaiya’s son Neil was a partner in Nicon Infra where Rakesh Wadhawan is also a partner and two projects are going on. The money used in the projects is from the PMC bank scam. The project does not have environmental clearance and if National Green Tribunal (NGT) takes cognisance, the company will be fined Rs 200 crore,” claimed Raut.

He further urged Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to immediately look into the matter and cancel the permissions. “I demand that the EOW arrest Kirit and Neil Somaiya,” added Raut claiming that all the documents related to the same have been sent to the ED office thrice but no action has been taken on it.

Raut claimed that the day action was being taken against his friends and relatives, he had called Home Minister Amit Shah. “I told him that If I am your enemy, then arrest me. Why are you harassing people associated with me?” said Raut.

Raut also denied all the allegations against him on land deals in Alibaug and against the Thackeray family about the “Benami” 19 bungalows in Raigad, and against Rashmi Thackeray’s brother Sridhar Patankar related to purchase of land in Karjat.

He also said even though the fight has started from the party headquarters, “it will finally end outside the ED office” in Mumbai. “I am ready to go to jail but I will take you along with me. You can shoot me but we won’t bow down before you,” said Raut adding that the attempts to topple the MVA government will not work.

Meanwhile, MVA alliance partner, the Congress, came out in support of Sena. Speaking on the issue, Nana Patole demanded that the MVA government should take serious note of these allegations and should order a high-level enquiry into these cases through Maharashtra Police and economic offences wing.