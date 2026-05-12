Rat poison killed Mumbai family, cops struggle to identify who put it in watermelon

Police have so far recorded statements of approximately 100 people, including relatives of the Dokadia family, neighbours, and more than 20 vendors who sell rat poison in the area. (File image)

Two weeks have passed since a couple and their two daughters from Mumbai’s Pydhonie died within hours of each other, but police are yet to find what led to their deaths, and whether it was a suicide pact or a murder plot.

Earlier, zinc phosphide, frequently used as rat poison, was confirmed as the cause of their deaths. It was found that the watermelon they ate at night was poisoned. But police have not found rat poison at the family’s home.

Police have so far recorded statements of approximately 100 people, including relatives of the Dokadia family, neighbours, and more than 20 vendors who sell rat poison in the area. They have also spoken to people at the mobile phone accessories market where Abdullah worked. But they have found no leads that could help them solve the mystery surrounding the deaths of four family members, a police officer said.