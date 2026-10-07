‘Rat’ in dosa: When a food complaint could set Tukaram Mundhe into motion – but turned into extortion

When a video showing a rat inside a dosa went viral on social media, it could have been enough to prompt Maharashtra food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe to raid the hotel. But a few days later, the incident took a darker turn and turned out to be an extortion call.
The Borivali Police have booked two sisters for allegedly threatening hotelier Jai Kishore Shah with a police case over a viral video of a rat allegedly found in a dosa unless he paid them Rs 25 lakh. According to the complaint, the amount was negotiated down to Rs 7 lakh, of which Shah allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh in advance on September 30.
On October 5, Shah allegedly agreed to meet the sisters and pay the remaining Rs 6 lakh. Acting on his complaint, the Borivali police arranged for the meeting to take place at the same hotel. Mansi Acharya and her sister Kinjal allegedly came to collect the money.
However, instead of arresting them, the police served them notices, a police officer said.
According to the police, on September 24, Acharya, along with a child and two men, visited Radhakrishna Hotel-Banquet-Fast Food on L T Road in Borivali (West) to eat Mysore Masala Dosa and other dishes. While eating about half a dosa, a person accompanying her, identified as Amit Trivedi, allegedly found a rat in his dosa. Acharya allegedly created a ruckus at the hotel, called the police, and made a video.
According to Shah’s complaint, the video went viral on September 26, after which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the hotel’s licence on September 28, forcing it to shut down.
Shah alleged that Acharya threatened to lodge a police complaint against him and circulate the video further unless he paid her money. He approached the Borivali police on September 29, alleging that he had been threatened with further circulation of the video and a police case if he did not pay.
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He further alleged that between October 1 and 5, Acharya repeatedly contacted him on WhatsApp and demanded the remaining Rs 6 lakh, threatening to approach the police and circulate the video.
Police booked both under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for extortion.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More