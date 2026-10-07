‘Rat’ in dosa: When a food complaint could set Tukaram Mundhe into motion – but turned into extortion

When a video showing a rat inside a dosa went viral on social media, it could have been enough to prompt Maharashtra food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe to raid the hotel. But a few days later, the incident took a darker turn and turned out to be an extortion call.

The Borivali Police have booked two sisters for allegedly threatening hotelier Jai Kishore Shah with a police case over a viral video of a rat allegedly found in a dosa unless he paid them Rs 25 lakh. According to the complaint, the amount was negotiated down to Rs 7 lakh, of which Shah allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh in advance on September 30.