Rat seen floating in gulab jamun vessel at Thane shop; FDA raid follows

The video shows a rat swimming among the gulab jamuns in the vessel at Harish Gulab Jamun on Naga Road in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi. (Screengrab from viral video)

The Maharashtra food safety regulator raided an establishment in Bhiwandi city of Thane and issued a stop-business notice after a video purportedly showing a rat floating in a vessel of gulab jamuns surfaced on social media. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Santosh Sirosiya, Assistant Commissioner at Thane Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane, under whose jurisdiction Bhiwandi falls, said the authority took the action after seeing the viral reel on Tuesday, October 6.

“On Tuesday night, we saw the reel. The following morning, our Food Safety Officer Praveen Shinde inspected the establishment and issued a stop business notice,” he said.