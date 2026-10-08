Rat seen floating in gulab jamun vessel at Thane shop; FDA raid follows
Speaking to The Indian Express, Santosh Sirosiya, Assistant Commissioner, FDA, Thane, under whose jurisdiction Bhiwandi falls, said the authority took the action after seeing the viral reel on Tuesday, October 6.
The Maharashtra food safety regulator raided an establishment in Bhiwandi city of Thane and issued a stop-business notice after a video purportedly showing a rat floating in a vessel of gulab jamuns surfaced on social media. The video has since gone viral on social media.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Santosh Sirosiya, Assistant Commissioner at Thane Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane, under whose jurisdiction Bhiwandi falls, said the authority took the action after seeing the viral reel on Tuesday, October 6.
“On Tuesday night, we saw the reel. The following morning, our Food Safety Officer Praveen Shinde inspected the establishment and issued a stop business notice,” he said.
The video shows a rat swimming among the gulab jamuns in the vessel at Harish Gulab Jamun on Naga Road in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi.
“It is actually a fairly new establishment, operating out of a 5×6-foot area. It was not manufacturing anything, but was buying ready-made gulab jamuns from the Kalyan side and reselling them here. When our inspector visited, he did not find a rat, but the operator had no documents, no food business registration certificate, and there were hygiene violations. So we shut it down for now,” Sirosiya said.
Prima facie, the FDA was also unable to establish how the rat could enter the vessel, he said, since the container had a heavy mesh covering on top.
“In areas like Bhiwandi, there is a lot of jealousy among people and the culture is such that one can even do it to another just to bring them down. There is also another problem, which is that rats are everywhere in Bhiwandi. But even then, it is the operator’s responsibility to take measures to ensure this does not happen,” he further added.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More