Rashmi Shukla questioned for second time in 10 days in phone tapping case

THE COLABA police on Wednesday recorded the statement of senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for the second time in the last 10 days.

Shukla, who formerly headed the State Intelligence Department (SID) of the Maharashtra Police, is accused of tapping the phones of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

According to police officials, Shukla reached Colaba police station at around 11 am on Wednesday and she was questioned for two-and-a-half hours. “She was allowed to go at around 1.30 pm,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

The police have also said that Shukla has maintained that she has not done anything illegal. “She claims that she sought all the approvals before tapping even a single phone conversation,” said an officer.

An FIR was registered against Shukla at the Colaba police station earlier this month under the Indian Telegraph Act and the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain, who accused Shukla of having put the phone numbers of Raut and Khadse under surveillance. The alleged illegal phone tapping had taken place when Shukla headed the SID.

After the Mumbai Police registered an FIR in the case, Shukla had moved the Bombay High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR. While providing her protection from arrest, the court had asked Shukla to appear before the police station on March 16 and 23 between 11 am and 1 pm.

Shukla, a 1988-batch officer, appeared before the Mumbai Police as she is no longer serving in the state and has been on central deputation with the CRPF.