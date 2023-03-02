scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Rashmi Shukla discharge plea: Will not challenge govt refusal to grant sanction, police tells court

The court is awaiting a response from the prosecutor on the plea, following which it will hear arguments and pass an order on whether Shukla can be discharged from the case.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla
Listen to this article
Rashmi Shukla discharge plea: Will not challenge govt refusal to grant sanction, police tells court
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In its reply to the discharge application moved by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the alleged phone tapping case, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday said the state government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute her and they will not challenge the decision.

The court is awaiting a response from the prosecutor on the plea, following which it will hear arguments and pass an order on whether Shukla can be discharged from the case.

In January, Shukla had moved the discharge plea before the magistrate’s court stating that the police had filed a chargesheet without obtaining or applying for appropriate sanction. Her plea had said that the Maharashtra government had rejected the proposal to grant sanction to prosecute her and hence, there were no grounds to continue the case against her.

The court had asked the Mumbai Police investigating officer and the prosecutor to file their replies to her plea. On Wednesday, while the prosecutor was absent, the investigating officer submitted his reply.

The one-page reply stated that after an FIR lodged by the Colaba police on March 4, 2022, a chargesheet was filed. Following this, the police had sought a sanction from the state government under Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) since Shukla is a serving public servant. It added that the government had rejected the police’s proposal to grant sanction to prosecute Shukla and it will not challenge the decision.

Under Section 197 of the CrPC, a sanction is required to prosecute public servants from a competent authority.

Last March, the police had lodged an FIR against Shukla alleging that she had tapped phone conversations of NCP leader Eknath Khadse and then Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Also Read
sanjay raut, bjp, maharashtra news, indian express
BJP brings breach of privilege notice over Sanjay Raut’s remarks, Maharas...
Sanjay Raut in Assembly
Maharashtra Budget Session Live Updates: Assembly Speaker orders inquiry ...
shiv sena functionary murder
Shiv Sena functionary stabbed to death in Thane, 2 arrested
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT
Advertisement

On April 26, 2022, the police had filed a 750-page chargesheet against Shukla stating that when she was serving as the State Intelligence Department commissioner, she had sought permission from then additional chief secretary (Home) to tap the phones of the two leaders by claiming that the phones belonged to two other individuals. Shukla had approached the Bombay High Court denying the allegations.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 01:29 IST
Next Story

No Uddhav faction MLA, NCP & Cong part of privilege committee

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close