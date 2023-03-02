Rashmi Shukla discharge plea: Will not challenge govt refusal to grant sanction, police tells court

In its reply to the discharge application moved by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the alleged phone tapping case, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday said the state government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute her and they will not challenge the decision.

The court is awaiting a response from the prosecutor on the plea, following which it will hear arguments and pass an order on whether Shukla can be discharged from the case.

In January, Shukla had moved the discharge plea before the magistrate’s court stating that the police had filed a chargesheet without obtaining or applying for appropriate sanction. Her plea had said that the Maharashtra government had rejected the proposal to grant sanction to prosecute her and hence, there were no grounds to continue the case against her.

The court had asked the Mumbai Police investigating officer and the prosecutor to file their replies to her plea. On Wednesday, while the prosecutor was absent, the investigating officer submitted his reply.

The one-page reply stated that after an FIR lodged by the Colaba police on March 4, 2022, a chargesheet was filed. Following this, the police had sought a sanction from the state government under Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) since Shukla is a serving public servant. It added that the government had rejected the police’s proposal to grant sanction to prosecute Shukla and it will not challenge the decision.

Under Section 197 of the CrPC, a sanction is required to prosecute public servants from a competent authority.

Last March, the police had lodged an FIR against Shukla alleging that she had tapped phone conversations of NCP leader Eknath Khadse and then Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

On April 26, 2022, the police had filed a 750-page chargesheet against Shukla stating that when she was serving as the State Intelligence Department commissioner, she had sought permission from then additional chief secretary (Home) to tap the phones of the two leaders by claiming that the phones belonged to two other individuals. Shukla had approached the Bombay High Court denying the allegations.