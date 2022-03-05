Rashmi Shukla booked in another phone tapping case

Less than a week after the Pune Police registered an FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, the Colaba police in Mumbai late Wednesday booked her in another case of alleged phone tapping.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Rajiv Jain is the complainant in the case, in which Shukla is accused of tapping the phone calls of Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and NCP’s Eknath Khadse.

A senior IPS officer said that the case has been registered under Section 165 (public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 26 of the Telegraph Act.

”The inquiry committee has learnt that the phone tapping was done purely with vested political interest, as during her stint as the State Intelligence Department (SID) commissioner, Shukla has tapped the phone calls of Raut and Khadse,” said an officer from Mumbai Police.

Shukla is currently posted as Additional Director General of Police at Central Reserve Police Force in Hyderabad.

In mid-2021, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had appointed a three-member committee headed by then DGP Sanjay Pandey – who is the current Mumbai Police commissioner – to probe allegations of phone tapping leveled against Shukla.

During inquiry, Shukla’s role was identified in tapping the phone calls of state Congress president Nana Patole, due to which an FIR was registered against her in Pune on February 25. Shukla was the Pune City Police commissioner between March 2016 and July 2018, when she is alleged to have done the phone tapping.

Subsequently, the committee found her responsible for tapping the phone calls of Raut and Khadse, after which Jain reported the matter to the Colaba police station and subsequently the case was registered.

“The inquiry committee scrutinised the data available and came to know that Raut, Patole and Khadse’s phones were tapped. We suspect that phone calls of numerous other politicians have been tapped and the data was subsequently destroyed,” said an officer.

The officer added, “The committee has also identified that she tapped their phone calls for around 15 days in the last three months of 2019.”

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch is also investigating a case related to phone tapping, which was registered against unknown persons. Shukla’s statement was recorded in the case.

Sources said the procedure to transfer the investigation of the case from Colaba police to the Crime Branch is underway.