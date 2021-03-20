scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Rapist gets 20 years in jail

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 20, 2021 7:30:09 pm
According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, before the incident, the convict had once tried to talk to the victim but she refused.

A special court on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for the gang rape of a teenager.

The 20-year-old man, an acquaintance of the 15-year-old victim, was convicted under relevant sections, including 376 (D) (gang rape), of the Indian Penal Code and asked to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, before the incident, the convict had once tried to talk to the victim but she refused.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On February 3, 2017, when the victim stepped out of her house along with her younger sister to buy eatables, she was stopped by the convict. The man asked a minor boy to take the victim’s sister home and dragged her to a mezzanine floor nearby.

The man and the juvenile then raped the victim. She was threatened of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the crime. The victim told her parents about the incident. The court relied on the victim’s statement and the medical evidence.

The man claimed that the victim had changed her statement repeatedly and failed to give a description of the accused. He also said there were lacunas in the identification parade.

The victim’s father, along with locals, had caught hold of both the accused from the mezzanine floor where the duo were hiding by closing down its shutter.

The trial of the juvenile took place separately.

