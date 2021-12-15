Rapid RT-PCR test rate capped at Rs 1,975 in Mumbai airport

After multiple complaints about passengers being overcharged for rapid RT-PCR tests at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) came to the state health department, the rates have been revised with a maximum cap of Rs 1,975 per test.

The government resolution, issued on Tuesday night, said the rates would be applicable from Wednesday.

Last week, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had asked IRS officer Dr Sudhakar Shinde to regulate prices of the Rapid RT PCR tests at the Mumbai International Airport.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Shinde said, “These rates were decided after thorough analysis of input costs and discussion with stakeholders. They will be applicable from Wednesday.”

Dr Shinde heads the price regulation committee of the state as well as the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Mission.

There was no comment from MIAL despite messages sent to them. Mumbai airport used to charge Rs 4,500 for every test of Rapid RT PCR, which was reduced to Rs 3,900 after repeated reminders from the state, while Tope wanted the rates to be lower.

The Government Resolution said that the test done by using Abbot ID and thermo fisher accula will be capped at Rs 1,975 per test, while the one using Tata MD 3 Gene Fast would be capped at Rs 975 for tests done at airport or railway stations, bus stops, hospitals, quarantine clinics, fever clinics, labs (where consumables will be borne by laboratories.

These tests take 15 to 45 minutes to ascertain whether a passenger is Covid positive or not.

On December 7, Additional Chief Secretary of the state health department Dr Pradeep Vyas informed the Union health department additional secretary Arti Ahuja that the rates of Rapid RT-PCR tests at the MIAL run by Adani Airports were too high. The Indian Express has reported about this issue on December 8.

The letter written by Dr Pradeep Vyas, accessed by The Indian Express, says, “At the Mumbai airport, the rapid RT-PCR test is being charged at Rs 4,500, which operator has agreed to bring it down to Rs 3,900 per test but still it is very high compared to the rates of similar test at other airports like Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi.