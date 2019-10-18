Rape of foreign national: Accused Pune cop seeks anticipatory bail

CALLING IT a “script of a third-grade film”, a Pune Police officer booked for the alleged rape of a foreign national sought anticipatory bail before the sessions court on Thursday.

Alleging that the victim had extorted money from him by threatening to file a false complaint, Inspector Anil Jadhav claimed that she was an illegal immigrant from a war-torn country. Lawyer Rizwan Merchant, representing the policeman, submitted that the alleged incident of rape took place in 2006. The FIR into the incident was lodged on October 11.

“The very delay in filing the FIR creates tremendous doubt about the authenticity and correctness of the allegations. The first informant (victim) is from a war zone and has been living in India for the past 16 years… instead of taking action against her for illegally staying here without proper documentation, an FIR was filed against a celebrated police officer,” Merchant told the court.

The victim, in her complaint to Chembur police, had said that the officer had helped her forge documents after her passport expired in 2004 by showing her to be an Indian with Kashmiri origin. The police have claimed that Jadhav was arrested in 2011 after he was allegedly found at a rave party where drugs were being used. He was also arrested two weeks ago by the Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau for demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe from an accused.

Merchant submitted that the FIR could have been the result of animosity or competition within the police department and referred to the involvement of a senior inspector in the matter. He alleged that there is telephonic evidence of conversations between the victim and the wife of the accused, where the former is allegedly heard asking for Rs 50 lakh while threatening to file a police complaint against Jadhav.

While claiming there was evidence of bank transactions showing that Rs 10 lakh was paid to the victim, Merchant also said that her account had Rs 12 lakh, which is inexplicable as she had been living in the country illegally without any work. The arguments will continue on Saturday.