Rape, murder of Pune BPO Employee: Lawyer urges HC to consider justice for victim’s kin

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on Thursday argued that the Bombay High Court needs to consider justice for the family of the victim, as well as the collective conscience of society while deciding on the petitions filed by two death row convicts in the case of the rape and murder of a BPO employee in Pune.

The petitions urge the court to strike down the execution warrants of the accused and commute their death sentence to life imprisonment.

After hearing from the petitioners’ lawyer Yug Chaudhry, Kumbhakoni and Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, a division bench headed by Justice B P Dharmadhikari is likely to take a decision on Friday. According to their execution warrant, the two convicts are slated for execution at Yerwada Central Prison at 5 am on June 24. Both the petitioners and the state government are expected to move the Supreme Court in the event that the High Court decides against them.

In their petitions, the two convicts claimed they suffered “undue and avoidable delay of 1,509 days in the execution of death sentence, solitary confinement lasting more than seven years”. On Wednesday, Chaudhry told the court that the delay of two years in the rejection of their mercy petition by the President and the date of their execution is unprecedented in India.

The petitioners have contended that they have been living in the “shadow of the hangman’s noose”, and that as death row convicts, they have the right to challenge the rejection of their mercy petitions.

On Thursday, Kumbhakoni argued that the death sentence was handed out by the trial court and confirmed by the HC and the Supreme Court after examining the facts and coming to the conclusion that the crime they committed was the “rarest of rare”.

“Because some babu in Mantralaya does not process it in time, does everything held by the highest judiciary stand negated?” Kumbhakoni argued.

He said the collective conscience of society, invoked by the sessions court while handing out the death sentence, should play a role not only during the trial but also at this stage of execution.

The two men, Purushottam Borate (37) and Pradeep Kokade (30), were sentenced to death by a sessions court in Pune in March 2012. The sentence was upheld by the Bombay High Court in September 2012 and subsequently by the Supreme Court in May 2015. Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had rejected their mercy petition in April 2016. The President had rejected their mercy petitions in June 2017.

Countering the petitioner’s argument about delays in the process, Kumbhakoni said it was wrong to suggest that the government had been going in circles. Answering the court’s query on whether the delay was on the part of a constitutional authority or the executive, Kumbhakoni said, “Ultimately, the mercy petition has to be decided by the Governor and the President, not the government. For enabling them to act on the aid and advice of the ministry, the file is processed in Mantralaya. It is legally not possible to dissect the two actions.”

While he denied that the two were held in solitary confinement in Yerwada Central Prison, Kumbhakoni argued, “Is solitary confinement such a ground, so strong, so serious? There has been no solitary confinement but that does not, in any case, nullify what has happened in the first round (conviction and award of death sentence to the accused).”