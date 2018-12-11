Rape, cheating case in Mumbai: NRI doctor acquitted

A SESSIONS court on Monday acquitted a 44-year-old NRI doctor of rape and cheating, six years after he was booked on the complaint of a 37-year-old NRI woman in Colaba.

The doctor and the complainant were both followers of Nityanand Ashram. In 2012, the complainant had lodged an FIR at Colaba police station alleging that the accused had “mesmerised her” and had sexual relations with her in a sedated state on the pretext of “spiritual guidance”. The FIR also stated that the complainant’s husband had lodged a complaint of adultery against the doctor. But the doctor, applying for bail in 2012, stated that the FIR was lodged belatedly after four years and out of a “vendetta”.

In her complaint, the victim had stated that she was raped in 2008 when she went to the doctor’s residence for treatment. She further stated that he had “brainwashed” her into believing that he had supernatural powers, subsequently sedating her and raping her.

The prosecution sought to examine Shyam Manav, founder of the Akhil Bhartiya Andha Shraddha Nirmulan Samiti, stating that his opinion will be “necessary and helpful” to understand the mode of brainwashing and mind control allegedly exercised on the complainant.

While the court allowed Manav to be examined, it acquitted the doctor stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against him.