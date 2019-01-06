Rape case: Alok Nath granted anticipatory bail

ACTOR ALOK Nath, booked by Oshiwara police on November 22 for allegedly raping a screenwriter, was granted anticipatory bail by the Dindoshi sessions court on Saturday.

Advertising

Nath had approached the court last month with the anticipatory bail stating that his custodial interrogation was not necessary and that he was ready to cooperate with the probe.

During arguments, Nath had claimed that the screenwriter, who had made allegations of rape in a social media post, were ‘imaginary’. He also claimed that there were omissions in the social media post and the complaint filed during the lodging of the FIR by the screenwriter. The defence advocate, representing Nath, also pointed out the alleged discrepancies in dates submitted by the screenwriter in different complaints with the Mumbai Police and other authorities.

The court had also allowed the intervention application filed by the screenwriter, who had maintained that the assault took place and that the #metoo movement had given her a platform to speak after all these years. The screenwriter had taken to Facebook to write a detailed account of being raped 19 years ago while working as a writer on a television show, without naming Nath. The court has granted Nath anticipatory bail on a surety of Rs 5 lakh with other conditions, including not leaving the country without court permission.