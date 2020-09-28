Rape case: Actor threatens to go on hunger strike if Kashyap not arrested soon

Anurag Kashyap. (File)

An actor, who has registered a rape complaint with the police against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Sunday threatened to go on hunger strike unless he was arrested soon.

On September 23, she had accused Kashyap of rape, outraging her modesty and wrongful confinement. Booked the same day, Kashyap had issued a statement denying the allegations.

The actor and her lawyer Nitin Satpute visited Versova police station on Sunday evening to inquire about the status of the complaint.

Expressing frustration at their perceived lack of action on the police’s part, Satpute told mediapersons: “The police investigation is proceeding very slowly. They have given enough time to the accused to approach the court and obtain anticipatory bail.”

The actor said that she would take a decision to go on a hunger strike in case the police does not give her justice.

