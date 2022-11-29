File report on rape allegations at Nashik ashram in 7 days, minister tells Women and Child Development commissioner

Taking note of an Indian Express report that revealed that six minor girls were allegedly raped at a Nashik ashram by the ashram director, the Maharashtra government has asked the Women and Child Development (WCD) commissioner to form a committee and file a fact-finding report within seven days.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state minister for women and child development, on Monday wrote a letter to the WCD department citing a front-page news report published by The Indian Express on Monday on the alleged rape cases. Terming the incident as “serious”, he asked the department to form a committee to carry out an in-depth investigation of the entire incident and send a report to him in seven days.

The ashram director, who was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, allegedly also raped five other girls at the facility. The police said Sunday the first case was registered on Wednesday after the girl told her relative about the sexual abuse and they arrested the accused, 28, a day later.

They said five more First Information Reports (FIRs) have now been registered against the director after the other girls, aged between 14 and 17, told them about their sexual abuse. The incidents of rape have been taking place for the past few months, the police said.

A police officer investigating the case also told The Indian Express that the ashram did not have permission from the tribal department or the WCD department to run the place.

“The parents of the 14-year-old girl (first victim) are labourers. They go to work early in the morning and return late in the evening,” an officer privy to the investigation said. As they could not afford to stay home to take care of their minor daughter, they opted to keep her at the nearby ashram, added the officer.

On Wednesday, when the girl’s relatives went to meet her, she told them about being raped by the person who looks after the ashram. “She even divulged the name of the accused following which they took her home,” said an investigator.

The relatives, along with the girl, then went to the local police station where a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, was registered. A senior police inspector of the police station said, “A team was then sent and the accused was arrested on Thursday. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody till December 3.”

During the investigation, five other girls told the police they were also raped by the director, who lived at the ashram. “Under the pretext of some work, he would ask a girl to come with him to a room after which he sexually assaulted them,” said an investigator.

The police said the director also threatened them against telling anyone about the rapes. The statements of the girls have been recorded on camera and a woman officer of an assistant commissioner of police rank has been appointed to probe the crime, the police added.