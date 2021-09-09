Raosaheb Danve visits WR HQ, discusses bullet train project

Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday held a review meeting with Western Railway (WR) General Manager Alok Kansal at the WR headquarters, where he discussed important ongoing rail projects and directed that the process of land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahemadabad bullet train project be expedited.

Officials said Danve mainly discussed the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor project being undertaken by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project being executed by National High Speed Rail Corridor Limited (NHSRCL).

He told officials to complete land acquisition for the bullet train project by December end. In all, around 30 per cent land have been acquired for the project in the state.

He also directed officials to expedite work to complete projects within deadline to avoid cost and time

overruns.

Besides Kansal, Director (Infra) of DFCCIL Hari Mohan Gupta, Director (Projects) of NHSRCL Rajendra Prasad, divisional commissioner of Konkan and district collectors also attended the meeting among others.