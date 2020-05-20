Actor tweets Mumbai police stopped car impounded car in ‘emergency situation’, cops deny claim

The actor has claimed that it was an emergency situation but the police have refuted the allegations. (Express archives photo) The actor has claimed that it was an emergency situation but the police have refuted the allegations. (Express archives photo)

ACTOR RANVIR Shorey on Wednesday took to Twitter to complain about the Mumbai Police after his car was allegedly stopped by on-duty policemen. The actor has claimed that it was an emergency situation but the police have refuted the allegations.

In a series of tweets, the actor said, “My car was impounded for taking my domestic help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in-charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise.”

A while later, as the policemen refused to budge, he again tweeted saying, “Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car. This is plain harassment.”

However, traffic authorities said the allegations were false. Kadam said, “He has been lying all this while. His house help’s wife delivered a baby on May 14. There were two persons present in the car, one was his driver while another was his house help. There was no woman in the car, and he was also not present in the vehicle.”

