Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe

Ranveer Singh, against whom an FIR was registered by the Chembur police station for alleged “obscenity in public” and “insulting modesty of women” informed the police that he will not be able to visit the police station on Monday and has requested further time.
A team of Mumbai Police had visited Singh’s house last Tuesday and served him summons to appear before police in connection with an FIR registered against him for posting nude photographs on social media accounts. The actor accepted the summons and agreed to appear before them. However, he now has asked for some more time through his lawyer.
An officer from Chembur police station said, “He has asked for more time. He did not give us any reason for the delay. He has, however, given us a date when he will be appearing before us but we will not make the date public. We will be recording his statement in connection with the FIR.”
On July 26, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against the actor for allegedly posting photographs from his nude photoshoot for a New York-based magazine on his Instagram account.
‘Ensure transparency in redevelopment of dilapidated buildings,’ Bombay HC says
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik
Gang targets Saudi-based professor in Delhi’s Defence Colony, makes off with cash, docs
Mumbai Confidential: Plan cancelled
‘Testing only way to confirm swine flu infection; follow precautions advised for Covid’: Epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto
This wedding card in form of medicine packaging is going viral
Man City fight back for thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle
Organiser booked after two Govindas suffer head injury during Dahi Handi
Over 18-20 lakh duplicate voters in Gujarat: Congress
Pune: 25th drum circle held in city
25th drum circle held in Pune
RSS ideologue’s foundation launches pension for families of political violence victims in Kerala
BJP planning campaigns on hour-to-hour basis with 60 days to go for MCC: Paatil