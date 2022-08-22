Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe

Ranveer Singh, against whom an FIR was registered by the Chembur police station for alleged “obscenity in public” and “insulting modesty of women” informed the police that he will not be able to visit the police station on Monday and has requested further time.

A team of Mumbai Police had visited Singh’s house last Tuesday and served him summons to appear before police in connection with an FIR registered against him for posting nude photographs on social media accounts. The actor accepted the summons and agreed to appear before them. However, he now has asked for some more time through his lawyer.

An officer from Chembur police station said, “He has asked for more time. He did not give us any reason for the delay. He has, however, given us a date when he will be appearing before us but we will not make the date public. We will be recording his statement in connection with the FIR.”

On July 26, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against the actor for allegedly posting photographs from his nude photoshoot for a New York-based magazine on his Instagram account.