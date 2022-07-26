Updated: July 26, 2022 1:15:59 pm
The Mumbai police Tuesday registered an FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly posting his photographs from his nude photoshoot on his Instagram account. The action came after a Mumbai-based lawyer and an NGO lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, added officials.
A note released by the Mumbai police said that by posting his nude photographs from his photoshoot done by Paper magazine, the actor with a purpose to ‘earn big money’ had ended up being a poor influence on young children and society at large. Due to this act, it has also attempted to outrage the modesty of women, the note read.
The Gully Boy actor was booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Steve Jobs’s Apple-1 Computer prototype is on the auction block
Chennai Corporation begins census of street vendors in 4 zones
Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos
REET 2022 Question paper booklet released; answer key soon
Nearly 75 per cent of phishing sites imitate Facebook: NortonLifeLock
US: Smuggling migrants at the border now a billion-dollar business
Law must be enforced without fear or favour: Oppn alleges misuse of investigation agencies in letter to President
Maharashtra: Water storage level of Jayakwadi dam crosses 90 per cent, 18 floodgates opened
Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to star in Pooja Meri Jaan, call it an ‘important film’
Noida-based GPRC holds the key to future of startup-based PR management
From tomorrow, IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Delhi for 4 days
ESA’s Mars Express captures image of ‘Martian Grand Canyon’ bigger than the real thing