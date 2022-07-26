Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

The Mumbai police Tuesday registered an FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly posting his photographs from his nude photoshoot on his Instagram account. The action came after a Mumbai-based lawyer and an NGO lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, added officials.

A note released by the Mumbai police said that by posting his nude photographs from his photoshoot done by Paper magazine, the actor with a purpose to ‘earn big money’ had ended up being a poor influence on young children and society at large. Due to this act, it has also attempted to outrage the modesty of women, the note read.

The Gully Boy actor was booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.