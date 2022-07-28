scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Ranveer Singh booked: Cyber police roped in to get IP address of device used to upload nude photos

The cyber police has also been roped in by the local Chembur police to get details like the device from which the photos were uploaded, the accounts that were involved in sharing it and the location where the photoshoot took place, sources said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 12:06:26 am
Ranveer Singh Instagram, Ranveer Singh, Paper magazine, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMumbai Police has begun 'technical investigation' into the matter.

The Mumbai Police, which has booked actor Ranveer Singh on charges of obscenity for allegedly posting photographs from his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine on his Instagram account, has begun “technical investigation” into the matter.

The cyber police has also been roped in by the local Chembur police to get details like the device from which the photos were uploaded, the accounts that were involved in sharing it and the location where the photoshoot took place, sources said.

The police said that while it is known that the actor himself uploaded the photos on July 21, they want to gather technical evidence regarding the same. “Initially, we are focussing on getting the IP address of the device using which the photos were uploaded… for which we are taking help of the cyber police,” said an officer.

“Currently, we are focused on the technical aspects of the probe. Once that is done, we may summon him to record his statement,” the officer added.

More from Mumbai

The actor was booked on Tuesday under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

