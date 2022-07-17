Ranjith Disale meets Shinde, Deputy CM ZP teacher shouldn’t be troubled: Fadnavis

Global award-winning teacher Ranjith Disale from Solapur Zilla Parishad school met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The two assured him that there will be no injustice towards an innovative teacher from a state government-run school in a remote corner of Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, Fadnavis said, “The chief minister has issued directives after listening to Disale guruji (as the teacher is popularly known). At any cost, nothing wrong should happen to this teacher who had won an international award. He shouldn’t be troubled. All the necessary directives have been issued by the chief minister.”

Coming a day after the inquiry committee put together by the Solapur ZP found Disale to be in violation of rules, the meeting, according to the teacher, was a positive move by the government. However, Disale refused to comment on whether the meeting may result in him withdrawing his resignation which he submitted to Solapur ZP last week.

“It is a very positive move by the state government as it has taken cognizance of all the news reports in the past few days about me and showed an interest in knowing about my situation. I have submitted my explanation to them in detail,” Disale said.

Though he has tendered his resignation to the ZP and is to fly to the US to pursue a Fulbright Scholarship, the award winning teacher is yet again under the scanner after the five-member probe committee submitted its report. The report claims Disale was absent from his original as well as deputed posts for 34 months. Solapur ZP CEO Dilip Swamy is yet to take a final decision on the action to be taken against Disale.

Disale had shot to fame after his recognition as an innovative teacher in Maharashtra’s ZP school for his QR-Code initiative in the year 2014 which was later replicated by the state government. In 2020, he was named winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 by the Warkey foundation in partnership with UNESCO, bagging the cash prize of US$ 1 million. After being selected for the Fulbright scholarship in January 2022, he had applied for six-month leave which was rejected by the ZP administration but approved by former school education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

With PTI inputs