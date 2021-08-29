Rane’s tongue was slipping repeatedly, needed to be reined in legally, says Raut

Attacking Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane over his criticism of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena, party MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that legal action had been taken against Rane as he had been using “insulting language” frequently.

Raut, while speaking at a party event in Nashik, said that since Rane became a Union minister, he has been constantly attacking Thackeray, Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“Since his tongue was slipping repeatedly, he needed to be reined in legally. The chief minister has done it. The language of the ministers should be polite. The one who takes the oath of the Constitution needs to maintain the civility and dignity of the post,” Raut told party workers.

In the last few days, Sena and BJP have been engaged in a war of words following the arrest of Rane for threatening to “slap” Thackeray.

Raut further said that three other Union ministers from state BJP – Bharati Pawar, Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil – have participated in Jan Ashirwad Yatra without criticising the Sena, the chief minister or the MVA government.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi had said that new ministers should go to their respective constituencies and inform people about the Union government’s work. They were given the responsibility to promote and propagate government works. But one person did not listen to Modi or BJP. Rather than promoting the government and Modi, he criticised Shiv Sena, CM and MVA government,” he added.

Raut further said that BJP needs to do introspection. “Since Rane became a minister, BJP has been on the declining mode and will continue to decline further. It will soon realise its mistake,” he added.