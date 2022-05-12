scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Rane’s Juhu bungalow: Minister may face action due to CRZ violation

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) discussed the complaints on May 4 and the minutes were put on the website.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
May 12, 2022 1:07:57 am
Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane will now face trouble from the suburban collector for violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) notification of the environment protection act over his bungalow facing Juhu beach.

The MCZMA noted that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests had granted CRZ clearance on June 11, 2007, for construction of bungalow, but one of the conditions was that said construction be undertaken with FSI 1.0. However, in its reports to MCZMA this year, the BMC stated that if the unauthorised construction is taken into account, the entire FSI utilisation comes to 2.125.

The MCZMA has decided to forward the BMC reports and correspondence along with the copy of the ministry clearance of 2007 to District Coastal Zone Monitoring Committee for further action. The district collector will now issue a notice to Rane  and seek an explanation.

