Rane warns Sena: I also know old things, will reveal step by step

Resuming his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Sindhurdurg, Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Friday asked the Shiv Sena leadership to mend their ways and threatened to open a “can of worms” in the coming days by revealing the “involvement” of Sena leaders in criminal cases.

Rane raked up the 1993 murder of former Shiv Sena MLC Ramesh More, and indicated that someone in the Sena leadership had plotted to throw acid on his sister-in-law.

“Do whatever you want to do. You want to dig out old things. Do it. It has been years that they have been looking for evidence but have not been able to find anything. I also know old things. How was Ramesh More killed? What was the reason? Who wanted acid to be thrown at his own brother’s wife? These people talk about being cultured. What culture teaches you to tell someone to throw acid on your sister-in-law? I will reveal things step by step. The Sushant Singh murder case is not yet over. Neither is the Disha Salian case closed. I am a minister in the Centre, keep this in mind,” Rane said at a gathering in Ratnagiri.

More was a Shiv Sena MLC and prominent trade union leader. He was shot dead in Andheri.

Rane did not elaborate on the allegations and said he would speak about these issues at an opportune time.

The minister, who was arrested by Maharashtra Police on Tuesday midway through his Jan Ashirwad Yatra for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, resumed his yatra from Sindhdurg on Friday. He reached Ratnagiri in the morning and resumed his yatra by garlanding the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji at Maruti Mandir Chowk. He then continued to Sindhudurg district.

After spending nine hours in custody, Rane was released on bail on Tuesday by a court on Mahad. He had subsequently taken a break from the yatra and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Since his statement against Thackeray, the Shiv Sena has been attacking Rane. The party mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday wrote about old murder cases in Sindhudurg district, indirectly linking them with Rane and demanded that the state government should initiate fresh probe to find those responsible for the murders.

“I haven’t committed any crime, But the Shiv Sena arrested me only because they ‘enjoy power’ in the state. I have no objection, do it. But we are not born to always be in the opposition. We will also come to power in the future in Maharashtra and in the Centre we are already there,” Rane said.

Addressing BJP workers at Lanja in Ratnagiri, he appealed to them to get rid of Sena from the Konkan area. “Let’s decide next time that not a single Sena MLA or MP will be elected from Konkan and let’s get rid of Shiv Sena. We expect you all to give the right answer to the feeling of revenge they have inflicted on us.”