Rane moves Bombay HC challenging BMC notices on ‘illegal constructions’ in Juhu bungalow

Union minister for MSMEs and BJP leader Narayan Rane has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the notices issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the allegedly illegal constructions in his eight-storey Juhu bungalow ‘Aadish’.

A fresh notice issued by the BMC had directed the former Maharashtra chief minister to remove the unauthorised alterations to the structure within 15 days.

On Monday, the plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justices A A Sayed and Abhay Ahuja, which will hear the same on Tuesday, March 22.

The plea said the notices had been issued in the name of Artline Properties Pvt Ltd. As per the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s 2017 order, Artline was amalgamated and merged with petitioner company Kaalkaa Real Estate in which the Rane family holds shares. As beneficial owners of the company, the Rane family resided in Aadish bungalow. However, as the premises were owned by the company, the plea was filed through it, the petition said.

The fresh notice came after the corporation rejected Rane’s application to allow retention of the alleged illegal constructions under the provisions in Section 44 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MR&TP) Act, 1966. Under Section 44 of the Act, for any development, an application needs to be submitted before the planning authority.