Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Narayan Rane given inhuman treatment, his blood sugar shot up above 500, says BJP

BJP State president Chandrakant Patil said the bail granted by the court to Rane was another instance when the MVA government has fallen on its face.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 25, 2021 12:50:14 pm
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil.

BJP State president Chandrakant Patil Wednesday said that Union Minister Narayan Rane was given inhuman treatment after his arrest despite the fact that his blood pressure and blood sugar level had shot up beyond 500 mg/dl. He termed Rane’s arrest a political vendetta.

“The Union Minister was given inhuman treatment after his arrest. He was not allowed to even have his afternoon meal…His blood sugar level and blood pressure had shot up beyond 500, yet no medical treatment was provided to him,” said Patil in Pune on Wednesday.

Patil said since Rane’s BP and blood sugar had shot up, the Minister will take rest for a couple of days and then a decision will be taken about Jan Ashirwad Yatra. “After the Minister’s blood sugar level normalises, we will take a decision about resuming the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.”

Patil said the bail granted by the court to Rane was another instance when the MVA government has fallen on its face. “The truth has won in Rane’s case. All the arguments advanced by the prosection for a seven day police custody could not convince the court. Like in this instance, earlier too, the MVA government — be it in Anil Deshmukh’s case or other cases — has come a cropper,” he said.

Rane who was released on bail late last evening tweeted, “Satyamev Jaytev.”

Meanwhile, the BJP said it will file police complaint today against Hingoli MLA Santosh Bangar for making objectionable comments. “If we are not allowed to file the FIR, we will hold agitation,” said BJP spokesperson spokesperson Atul Bhatkhalkar.

