Ranas’ arrest display of arrogance of power: Devendra Fadnavis

Moments after Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race, among others, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that power has gone to the head of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The Ranas had come to Mumbai to recite Hanuman Chalisa. The state government’s act is a display of arrogance. It shows power has gone to its head,” he told mediapersons.

“The police crack down was unwarranted. Just because they wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa, the government arrested them. It is also an act to show that this power-drunk government can go to any length to harass its opponents.”

Maintaining that the BJP does not support holding agitation outside anybody’s house, Fadnavis said, “Yet, it should be understood that Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana were not planning any agitation outside Matoshree. They had expressed desire to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree. Now, why should the government have any objection? Does this merit police crackdown?”

Warning the MVA government that it should remember that people are watching, the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said, “At an appropriate time, people will give a befitting reply.”

“The misuse of police force and wielding of lathis by this Shiv Sena-led government will be short-lived. Sooner than later, it will have to pay the price for its prejudice and exploitation of power.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil described the arrests as an act of undeclared emergency in Maharashtra. “The MVA government has crossed its limit. The Centre is watching all its moves. It will pay the price,” he warned.