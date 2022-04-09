Rana Kapoor’s daughter moves Bombay HC against court order rejecting plea to visit US

The Bombay High Court on Friday suggested that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshini, an accused in the Yes Bank fraud case linked to DHFL, first pursues her plea against Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by CBI and ED before seeking permission to travel to the USA for 21 days from April 13 to May 5.

Justice Prakash D Naik was hearing Kapoor’s plea challenging a special CBI court order of March 31 that rejected her plea for permission to travel to the US. The CBI court had said that her regular bail plea is pending before Supreme Court and hence, no grounds exist to permit her to travel abroad.

On April 6, a special PMLA court, which was hearing the ED case against Kapoor, permitted her to travel to US on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor-Tandon, who is based in London. However, Roshini requires a go-ahead from the HC against the special CBI court order as parallel proceedings are registered by both CBI and ED.

Kapoor had said that she wished to visit her relatives who live in New Jersey, “to re-establish family ties”. She also said that she wanted to attend her cousin’s wedding. The CBI, however, opposed the plea stating that Kapoor was facing serious charges pertaining to an alleged fraud running into crores of rupees.

Kapoor then approached the HC to seek temporary release of her passport to travel to the US for 21 days and said she would communicate the details of flight travel, address of stay and contact details of relatives to magistrate court and also annexed the wedding card to the plea.

Representing CBI, advocate Hiten Venegaonkar said that the LOC was issued against petitioner by both CBI and ED and the same is challenged before a division bench of the High Court which is likely to be heard early next week and she cannot travel abroad until the LOC is stayed or quashed.

After Kapoor’s advocate Pranav Badheka requested the judge to consider the application so that the petitioner does not need to run to different courts, the court said it can be done only after the “LOC” is taken care of.