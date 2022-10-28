Rana-Kadu fight becomes a new headache for Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

The fight between two MLAs supporting the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has taken an ugly twist. Jan Prahar Shakti (JPS) leader and MLA Bacchu Kadu and Independent MLA Ravi Rana are at loggerheads, becoming a headache for both Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Rana has alleged that Kadu switched sides from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to Shinde after he was offered Rs 50 crore bribe.

After the 2019 Assembly polls, Kadu supported the MVA government led by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was made a minister of state in MVA.

On June 20 when Shinde revolted, Kadu switched sides to join him. He was among the 50 MLAs (including 40 rebel Shiv Sena members) who went to Guwahati to support Shinde.

“Kadu accepted bribe of Rs 50 crore to leave MVA and join the Shinde camp,” Rana alleged.

Upset with the serious charge, Kadu has asked the CM and Deputy CM to clarify and defend him. “Rana is supporting the Shinde Sena. He has made wild allegations against me to tarnish my image. Therefore, the CM and Deputy CM should come out and make a statement and present correct facts,” Kadu said.

“Otherwise, I will be forced to take other action by November 1. There are eight other MLAs who are also upset with these allegations of bribe. We will together decide the next course of action,” he added.

“Why drag the CM and Deputy CM in such an ugly spat. The political bitterness between Rana and Kadu is an open secret. Both are always against each other,” a BJP general secretary said.