Rampage on Mumbai roads as BEST bus crashes into divider in Borivali, second in 24 hours

The BEST bus accident in Borivali happened just hours after Mankhurd tragedy in which one was killed (Screengrab from accident videos)

Hours after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus crash in Mankhurd claimed the life of a senior citizen and injured several others, another BEST bus met with an accident in Borivali.

The incident happened on Monday night when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a road divider on SV Road in Borivali. No injuries have so far been reported in the Borivali accident.

The BEST administration has not yet issued an official statement on the Borivali BEST bus accident. The Borivali bus crash is the second involving a BEST bus in a single day.