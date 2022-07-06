Ramesh Kadam bail plea rejected: Long incarceration insufficient ground for bail, court tells MLA

In its detailed order rejecting bail to former MLA Ramesh Kadam in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds, a special court has said that merely long incarceration in custody is not sufficient ground to grant him bail.

Kadam, who is facing charges including cheating, forgery and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been in prison since 2015. He was the chairman of the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal and is alleged to have embezzled its funds. His bail plea was rejected on June 24 and the detailed order was made available on Tuesday.

In his bail plea, Kadam had submitted that for nearly seven years, he has been incarcerated without the trial having commenced. He also said that he should be considered for bail because the trial is unlikely to begin and conclude “anytime soon”. One of his co-accused, Vijay Kasbe, was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The state opposed the plea stating that Kadam was the primary beneficiary of the alleged offence to the tune of Rs 312 crore and the maximum punishment he faces is life imprisonment. It was also submitted that as a former MLA, he may influence witnesses.

“Having regard to the manner in which the applicant misappropriated the funds…criminal antecedents and possibility of influencing witnesses, I am of the considered view that the applicant has not made out prima facie case to enlarge him on bail. Merely long incarceration in custody is not sufficient ground to enlarge the applicant on bail,” the special court said.