Ramesh Kadam acquittal: Court says delay in filing FIR creates doubt

In its detailed order acquitting former MLA Ramesh Kadam on charges of abusing policemen in 2017, a metropolitan magistrate court said that the delay in registering an FIR creates a doubt that the complaint was an “afterthought”.

On May 18, 2017, Kadam, who was then lodged at the Byculla Jail, was being taken to J J Hospital for an MRI scan. It was alleged that Kadam had abused the assistant inspector leading the police escort team and had also threatened to file a false complaint against him. Kadam in his defence had claimed that a bribe was sought from him and he was falsely implicated by the policemen to avoid action after he said he would file a complaint. A video had gone viral where Kadam was seen abusing the policemen.

“The most important fact proved is that the informant Manoj Pawar (the API heading the escort guard team) failed to lodge an FIR immediately after the incident. It was proved in the cross examination of informant…that FIR was lodged on May 19, 2017, after 32 hours from the incident. Thereby, it creates doubt that the FIR is an afterthought, which does not rule out the possibility that the informant must have created and edited the video clip recorded in the CD from his mobile phone,” metropolitan magistrate P I Mokashi said.

The prosecution had examined 10 witnesses, including the members of the escort party, a forensic expert, panch witnesses and others. Kadam, through lawyer Prakash Salsingikar, also examined nine defence witnesses, including himself, his lawyer, assistant, the superintendent of the Byculla Jail and the then additional commissioner of police in-charge of the Local Arms unit which provides policemen as guards to escort prisoners.

The court said that it was proven that the incident took place outside the Byculla Jail on May 18, 2017. A constable, who was a part of the team, had also deposed that Pawar was taking a video of the incident. But no explanation was given for the delay in the FIR, the court said.

Kadam was acquitted earlier this month and the detailed order was made available Friday. He has been behind bars since 2017 for allegedly misappropriating funds of the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal.