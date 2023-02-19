scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Ramesh Bais sworn in as Maharashtra Governor

Bombay High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to Bais.

At the swearing-in on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Ramesh Bais on Saturday took oath as the 20th Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan’s Darbar Hall.

Bombay High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to Bais. He read his oath in Marathi. After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Bais, the former Jharkhand Governor, by presenting him a bouquet of flowers. Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu, appointing Bais as the Governor of Maharashtra.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 00:38 IST
