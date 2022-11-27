Baba Ramdev faces heat over his remarks on women

Taking note of yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev’s objectionable statement on women, the Maharashtra State Women Commission on Saturday served a notice to him asking him to clarify his stand in three days.

At a function in Thane on Friday, Ramdev said, “Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde were present at the function.

“The commission has received a complaint against your comment which was indecent, damaging the honour and dignity of women. A complaint has been received in the commission’s office. Therefore as per Section 12 (2) and 12 (3) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, 1993, the commission directs Baba Ramdev to submit the clarification on his statement to the commission office within three days,’’ said state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar in her mail to Ramdev.

Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday protested against the objectionable statement made against women by Ramdev. NCP’s women workers garlanded Ramdev’s photo with chappals.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe condemned the remarks saying it shows his distorted mentality towards women. “While he tells society about moderation and health through yoga, he has such a contaminated attitude towards women, it is very wrong. Not all men look at women this way. A woman comes in contact with many men in her house like brothers, friends, and colleagues in her daily life. But it is a shame that so many men who call themselves gurus in our country have made such indecent comments,’’ she said.

Gorhe said that Amruta and other women who were present there should have protested against the comment. Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said Ramdev’s real mindset has been exposed by his statement.