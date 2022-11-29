scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Ramdev apologises for remarks on women after notice sent by state panel

"The Commission had sent a notice to Baba Ramdev demanding explanation on his objectionable remarks against women. He has replied to us, apologising for the remarks,” said Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

In his apology, Ramdev said that he had no intention of insulting women and the programme at Thane, where he had made the comment, was about women empowerment. (File)

Yoga guru Ramdev has apologised for his objectionable remarks against women after the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission sent him a notice, demanding clarification about the comments.

"The Commission had sent a notice to Baba Ramdev demanding explanation on his objectionable remarks against women. He has replied to us, apologising for the remarks," said Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

In his apology, Ramdev said that he had no intention of insulting women and the programme at Thane, where he had made the comment, was about women empowerment. He said one clip of a few seconds, out of the entire one-hour speech, is being highlighted on social media and “my words are being misconstrued”.

“I celebrated the power of mother in my one-hour speech and my mention of the clothes was in reference to simple clothes like mine. However, I am extremely sorry if my words have hurt the feelings of anyone. I apologise to all those who are hurt by my words,” he said. At an event in Thane, Ramdev had said, “Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.”

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 04:39:57 am
