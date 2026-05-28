‘Muslims are Indians, not Aurangzeb’s children’: Union minister Ramdas Athawale slams right-wing outfits over Bakrid unrest

Union minister Ramdas Athawale strongly admonished the BJP and right-wing outfits Thursday for their aggressive campaign against goat sacrifice in public places.

Athawale, the president of the Republican Party of India (A), a ruling alliance partner at both the Centre and in Maharashtra, urged the BJP and its affiliates to exercise restraint and patience. He observed that the practice of animal sacrifice, which is an integral ritual of Bakrid, should be respected.

“The Indian Constitution has given everybody the right and freedom to worship,” said Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. “Therefore, it is inappropriate to thrust decisions on people.”